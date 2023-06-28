Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.72

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.72 and last traded at C$20.85, with a volume of 268675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on GEI shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.54.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.71.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.64%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Further Reading
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.