Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.72

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.72 and last traded at C$20.85, with a volume of 268675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEI shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.71.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.7280335 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

