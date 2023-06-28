Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.80%. The firm had revenue of C$3.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

