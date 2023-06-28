Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.27

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.27 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.22 ($0.21), with a volume of 338511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.95 ($0.20).

Oncimmune Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.15. The firm has a market cap of £11.57 million, a PE ratio of -117.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Insider Activity at Oncimmune

In other news, insider Adam Hill bought 48,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($12,915.07). 32.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

