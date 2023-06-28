First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8555 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEP opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $271.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

