AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 385962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.64 ($0.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.43.

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cells to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

