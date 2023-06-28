Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $245.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.13), with a volume of 172800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Restore from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.50) to GBX 550 ($6.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Restore

In related news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($25,393.94). Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.