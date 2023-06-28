Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.50

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86), with a volume of 596775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.60 ($0.87).
The stock has a market capitalization of £242.01 million, a PE ratio of 992.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.
Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.
