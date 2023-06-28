First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

