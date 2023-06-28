Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 3465807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

