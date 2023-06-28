Braemar (LON:BMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $215.00

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 223.75 ($2.84), with a volume of 846821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.55).

Braemar Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £74.27 million, a P/E ratio of 752.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.23.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

