First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1076 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.