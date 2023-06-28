Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.06 ($0.29), with a volume of 161872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Deltic Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £21.41 million, a PE ratio of -581.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deltic Energy

About Deltic Energy

In related news, insider Sarah McLeod bought 282,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,651.62 ($7,185.79). Insiders own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.