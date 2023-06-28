First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 162,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

