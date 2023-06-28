Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.81% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1,056.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of MMLG opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

