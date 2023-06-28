Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJG opened at $212.15 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

