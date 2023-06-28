7,746 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
