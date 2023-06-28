Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.