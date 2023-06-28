Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $326.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

