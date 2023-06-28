Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

