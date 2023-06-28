Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 82,020 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

