Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 841 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

