Financial Insights Inc. Invests $206,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

