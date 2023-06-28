Financial Insights Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

