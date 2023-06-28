Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

WFC opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

