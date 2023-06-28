Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.