Ignite Planners LLC Sells 543 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 218,674 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

