Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

