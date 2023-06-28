Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.