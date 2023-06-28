Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NYSE NKE opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

