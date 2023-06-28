Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

