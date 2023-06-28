Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.3% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.