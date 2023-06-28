Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

