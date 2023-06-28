Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of EMXF opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

