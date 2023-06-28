Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after buying an additional 297,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $105.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

