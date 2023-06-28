Financial Insights Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

