Financial Insights Inc. Has $249,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,034,000 after purchasing an additional 226,152 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 466,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

