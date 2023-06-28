Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

