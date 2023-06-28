Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,272.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,378.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,456.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

