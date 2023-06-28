Financial Insights Inc. Sells 8,454 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.