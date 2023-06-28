Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

