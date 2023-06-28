Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.