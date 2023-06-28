CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in CF Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

CF opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.