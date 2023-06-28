Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $403.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

