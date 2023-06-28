WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.77

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 65786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

