Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 922,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 993,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Articles

