Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 5.1%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 1,094,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,551,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

