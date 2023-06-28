StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 6.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.70. 3,778,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,311,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

StoneCo Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

