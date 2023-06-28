Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.57

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 191985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

