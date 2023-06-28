EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 6.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 2,572,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,232,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 in the last ninety days. 73.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in EVgo by 336.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 194,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EVgo by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339,147 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVgo by 17.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVgo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.