Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $161.38

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 132333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

